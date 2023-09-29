Chelsea have "already started to work" on January signings - Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are “already working” on deals to strengthen the squad in January, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Stamford Bridge club have splashed out more than £1 billion on new signings since the Todd Boehly-led ownership group came in last year.

Those included the captures of Christopher Nkunku, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi in a total outlay of around £400 million this summer.

But Pochettino says to expect more new faces when the mid-season market opens in January.

It has been a difficult start to life as Chelsea boss for Poch (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think the football [we are playing] is very dynamic and now we have to work on the recovery of [injured players] like Nkunku to help us have more goals and be more solid,” said Pochettino.

"But of course, we already start to work [on January]."

Chelsea’s raft of new signings, and the arrival of Poch as manager, is yet to yield improved performances on the pitch.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season and currently find themselves 14th in the standings six games into 2023/24 after winning just one match.

Chilwell has been added to Chelsea's injury list (Image credit: Getty Images)

And there has been more bad news recently with Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Jackson suffering injuries.

“We have a few options to play with a striker or without a striker. I will see how they are and how they recover from Wednesday,” Pochettino said on Jackson’s injury.

On the injury to Chilwell, who joins Reece James on the sidelines, Poch added: “[At his] best, [Chilwell] is one of the best left-backs in the world.

"There is only one Reece James and Ben Chilwell. I think the club try [to give us depth], with Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella, and that is football.

"I want two [in each position]. When you have one player in one position, it is difficult to bring in another top player to be on the bench.

"The problem is not if we signed Malo Gusto and Marc - who can do really well. I think we need to try and have these two top players fit and healthy."

Chelsea face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday night as they look to earn their second league win of the season.

