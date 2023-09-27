Chelsea target Victor Osimhen 'heading for January exit' after Napoli mock him in video

Chelsea target Victor Osimhen seems set to be heading for a January exit at Napoli after the Serie A side mocked him an extraordinary video on TikTok.

Osimhen missed a penalty in Napoli's 0-0 draw at Bologna in Serie A on Sunday and on Tuesday, the club posted a video of the Nigerian striker missing the spot-kick which featured a high-pitched voice in the background screaming 'gimme penalty please'.

The video was later deleted, but Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda has threatened legal action against Napoli for mocking their own player on a public forum.

"What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted," Calenda said.

"We reserve the right to take legal action and any other useful initiative to protect Victor."

Osimhen scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season as Napoli won the Scudetto for the first time since 1990 and the Italian side had hoped he would sign a new contract to extend his time at the club.

However, the 24-year-old was already understood to be unwilling to extend his current deal, which expires in 2025.

And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nigerian could now be in line for a January exit following this latest fallout, which will alert Chelsea and potentially a number of other clubs.

Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all been linked with the Napoli striker in recent months, while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal made a big-money offer for the 24-year-old in the summer.

