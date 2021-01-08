Chelsea transfer news: Fikayo Tomori wants to leave but Leeds aren’t interested

Fikayo Tomori is eager to leave Chelsea to get more game time, but reports linking him to Leeds United are wide of the mark.

That is what the Athletic reports on Friday, with the Blues defender struggling to break into Frank Lampard’s side this season.

Tomori has made just one Premier League appearance in 2020/21 and is keen to find a new club, at least on loan.

But the uncertainty around the future of under-pressure boss Lampard and a knee injury to Andreas Christensen have made Tomori’s future at Stamford Bridge difficult to predict.

Several clubs are tracking the 23-year-old and Rennes are confident that they can bring him to Ligue 1, despite Chelsea’s preference to find a temporary deal for him at another Premier League club and see how he performs.

Contrary to some report, though, Leeds are not pursuing Tomori.

The Elland Road club inquired about the youngster’s availability in the summer, but did not pursue the signing and don’t intend to sign a new centre-back during the January transfer window.

However, Newcastle could be an option for the England international, as the Magpies have been monitoring his progress in London.

