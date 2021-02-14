Chelsea transfer news: Hakim Ziyech considering his future after difficult start at club

Hakim Ziyech is considering his future at Chelsea after a difficult start to his Premier League career, according to reports.

The Blues completed the signing of the Morocco international from Ajax last summer, with Ziyech arriving in a deal worth around £33.4m.

Ziyech has endured a stop-start campaign at Stamford Bridge, making just 11 appearances in the Premier League.

Only eight of those have come from the start of matches, and Ziyech has not got on the pitch in any of Chelsea’s last three top-flight outings.

Injuries have not helped the attacking midfielder’s cause, with Ziyech admitting that fitness problems have affected him.

According to Corriere dello Sport , the 27-year-old is weighing up his options and could even seek a move away this summer.

The Italian publication claims that Thomas Tuchel sees Ziyech as a back-up player rather than a regular starter.

As such, the former Ajax schemer could ask Roman Abramovich for a transfer at the end of the campaign.

However, Ziyech is under contract until 2025 and Chelsea could be reluctant to sell a player they only acquired last summer.

“It was a difficult first half-year [at the club]," Ziyech told Ziggo Sport in a recent interview.

"Of course, I immediately started with an injury, came back, then had another injury. So things are not going the way I had hoped. “But, as most know, I always have faith in myself. I know what I can do, so I don't worry too much about that. The real Ziyech will be there.

“It is faster [in the Premier League] than at Ajax. Luckily, I picked that up pretty quickly, until I got injured in the first exhibition game, which then throws you back all the way.”

Tuchel’s side return to action with a home game against Newcastle on Monday night.

