Chelsea want 'the next Arjen Robben', who is absolutely rapid: report

Chelsea are looking to add some pace to their squad in the transfer window, as they look to provide Enzo Maresca with a squad capable of competing.

Four new players have already worked through the door at Chelsea this summer, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo, Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu having all signed. The club isn't stopping there, though, with sights now set on speed in attack.

The recruitment department at Chelsea has settled on a player compared to former Blues winger Arjen Robben, who won two Premier League titles during his three seasons at Stamford Bridge. And while the Dutchman isn't renowned for his time at the club, bringing in a similar style of play can only be a positive.

VIDEO: How England's New System (Somehow) Beat Switzerland

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are heavily interested in signing Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, and are set to test the waters with an initial €30m offer.

The report suggests that the future of Raheem Sterling will determine whether or not Chelsea move for Adeyemi, though, with Sterling reportedly considering a move to Saudi Arabia. If Chelsea do move for Adeyemi, they're also reportedly willing to offer him a contract that will last until at least 2030.

A left-footed winger with great dribbling and quick turn of pace - indeed, he claims he has clocked 3.60 seconds doing a 30-metre sprint, a split that not even 100m world record holder Usain Bolt can match - Adeyemi has been compared to Arjen Robben, a player he also takes inspiration from.

Karim Adeyemi (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just three goals and one assist in 21 Bundesliga appearances last season, though, Adeyemi will need to improve his numbers if he does make a Premier League switch this summer. Mykhalo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer would all be rivals for his position, so there's no guarantee of him starting.

Transfermarkt values the German forward at €28m, though with his contract at Borussia Dortmund is set to expire in 2027, the Bundesliga side could look for a larger transfer fee than Chelsea's reported initial offer for the 22-year-old.

In FouFourTwo's opinion, this isn't a deal that makes an awful lot of sense. But, with that being said, Chelsea's recent transfer history hasn't been completely coherent, either. The German forward isn't really an upgrade on what they currently have, though if they manage to sign him for relatively cheap then it could be a transfer that works out well in the long run. The Blues should focus their resources on other pressing areas of the squad, however.

Robben during his time at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

