‘It didn’t matter who Chelsea hired – they wanted a coach, not someone who’ll have a say on signings. The era of the manager calling all the shots is ending’: Enzo Maresca not expected to make transfer decisions at Stamford Bridge

By
Contributions from
,
published

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca isn't expected to have much of a say on which players the club buy this summer

Chelsea Head Coach Enzo Maresca Visits the stadium at Stamford Bridge on July 8, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea appointed Enzo Maresca at the start of July on a five-year deal, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge after getting Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

For former Chelsea winger and current Euro 2024 BBC Radio 5 Live co-commentator Pat Nevin, the appointment of Maresca is a new direction for the club. Indeed, the Blues have spent over £1bn in the last few transfer windows, with a clear focus placed on adding younger players to the squad. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from