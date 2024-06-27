Chelsea could break club transfer record to sign top Premier League striker
Chelsea are reportedly willing to spend big on a forward this summer
Chelsea are willing to smash the Premier League transfer record with a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, according to Metro.
The two clubs have reportedly held talks and the Blues are said to be prepared to pay more than the £115 million they spent on midfiedler Moises Caicedo last summer. That would make Isak, who scored 21 goals in 30 Premier League games last season, the division’s most expensive player ever.
The 24-year-old had previously seen his development at Newcastle stunted by injuries, after joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022. But he has fully found his feet now and established himself as one of the top flight’s best strikers.
VIDEO Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary
There have been suggestions that Newcastle could look to sell some of their most valuable assets this summer as they look to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.
Asked about the possibility of a move, Isak said: "It is not something I am speculating on. Within the team and the club there has been no talk or drama around it. I have not received any information from the club that they would need to sell me.
"I just had the best season of my career. That should not be underestimated.I love everything really about the club, the fans, the city. I actually have no thoughts of a move or anything like that. I enjoy myself fantastically well and am very happy with my life."
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.