Chelsea could break club transfer record to sign top Premier League striker

Chelsea are willing to smash the Premier League transfer record with a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, according to Metro .

The two clubs have reportedly held talks and the Blues are said to be prepared to pay more than the £115 million they spent on midfiedler Moises Caicedo last summer. That would make Isak, who scored 21 goals in 30 Premier League games last season, the division’s most expensive player ever.

The 24-year-old had previously seen his development at Newcastle stunted by injuries, after joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022. But he has fully found his feet now and established himself as one of the top flight’s best strikers.

VIDEO Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

There have been suggestions that Newcastle could look to sell some of their most valuable assets this summer as they look to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Asked about the possibility of a move, Isak said: "It is not something I am speculating on. Within the team and the club there has been no talk or drama around it. I have not received any information from the club that they would need to sell me.

"I just had the best season of my career. That should not be underestimated.I love everything really about the club, the fans, the city. I actually have no thoughts of a move or anything like that. I enjoy myself fantastically well and am very happy with my life."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Chelsea stories

Todd Boehly's Chelsea: A timeline of chaos

The incredible list of high-profile players who could make big summer transfer moves as their contracts enter the final 12 months

PSR loopholes explained: How Premier League clubs are making a mockery of Profit and Sustainability Rulings this summer