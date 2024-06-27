Chelsea could break club transfer record to sign top Premier League striker

Chelsea are reportedly willing to spend big on a forward this summer

Alexander Isak
Newcastle and Sweden striker Alexander Isak is attracting interest from Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are willing to smash the Premier League transfer record with a move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, according to Metro.

The two clubs have reportedly held talks and the Blues are said to be prepared to pay more than the £115 million they spent on midfiedler Moises Caicedo last summer. That would make Isak, who scored 21 goals in 30 Premier League games last season, the division’s most expensive player ever.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.