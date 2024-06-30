Chelsea set to offer star forward to Newcastle in sensational swap deal: report

Chelsea are set to offer one of their best forwards in a sensational swap deal with Newcastle United, according to one report.

The Blues are keen on Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, but with the Magpies reportedly wanting a fee of more than £100 million for their star player, The Sun say the west London club are ready to offer Nicolas Jackson as a makeweight in a potential deal.

Jackson, despite a difficult start to life in the Premier League, finished last season with a respectable return of 14 goals in 35 appearances. Isak, meanwhile, netted 21 times in just 30 games, establishing himself as one of the division’s top strikers.

Newcastle are reportedly reluctant to sell the Sweden international, despite needing to raise funds to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules. Chelsea also have to monitor their spending after several big-money additions last summer.

Isak would certainly strengthen a Chelsea side that lacked a focal point in attack for long periods of the 2023-24 season. Jackson’s form was up and down and the Blues relied too heavily on Cole Palmer for goals.

But pulling Isak away from Newcastle could be a tough task. Eddie Howe is believed to be willing to sell Callum Wilson, but Isak is the main man at St James’ Park and will not be allowed to leave without a fight.

