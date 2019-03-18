Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi handed first England call

Highly-rated Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi has received his first senior England call-up.

The 18-year-old has been drafted into Gareth Southgate’s squad after Manchester United’s Luke Shaw became the fourth player to withdraw through injury.

Hudson-Odoi, part of England’s Under-17 World Cup triumph in 2017, has been brought up from the Under-21 squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 double-header against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

“It’s been a crazy day but getting my first (senior) international call-up is an amazing feeling,” he said.

“Today has been a very long day for me because I had to travel to Bristol first for the U21s and then getting told that I have to come over here to St. George’s Park, it’s been a crazy experience but I’m delighted to get the call and it’s a nice feeling to be here as well.

“I thought the manager (Aidy Boothroyd) was joking. I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over, I couldn’t believe it. I was delighted.

“It’s a dream come true. Now I’ve got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity.

“Everybody here is very humble and they’re very nice. They make sure you’re comfortable, no one has an ego here so hopefully I get to know more of the boys here.”