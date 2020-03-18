Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi recovering well after coronavirus diagnosis

Callum Hudson-Odoi is making “great progress” in his recovery from coronavirus, according to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

The England winger tested positive for Covid-19 last week and Chelsea closed their Cobham training centre on Thursday night.

Chelsea have now partially reopened their Surrey training base, but club staff who had close contact with Hudson-Odoi will continue to self-isolate according to government guidelines.

Frank Lampard has provided an update on @Calteck10… 👇https://t.co/1fWiooVm2f— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 17, 2020

“I’m happy to say that, in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear,” said Lampard.

“I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others.

“I want to make it clear that I am no medical expert when it comes to challenging times such as these, but please do take the time to call older relatives and vulnerable people who might be alone, or offer to drop round shopping if they can’t get out. Let’s make sure we all take care of each other.

“Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated. However, we can continue to support each other, even if that means doing it remotely.”

Frank Lampard has urged the public to adhere to government advice over social distancing (Mark Kerton/PA).

Chelsea’s players have been handed individual training programmes for their self-isolation, with the Premier League shut down until at least April 3.

Blues manager Lampard admitted to struggling to get to grips with sport’s suspension over the weekend, but insisted society’s wider welfare must remain the far greater concern.

“Of course we still don’t know when competitive football will restart, but it isn’t worth worrying about that too much at the moment,” Lampard told Chelsea’s official club website.

“We all miss football, but right now it’s about acting responsibly and in the best interests of society.

“I am sure I wasn’t the only one who found myself in a strange place with no sport this weekend, but ultimately none of that matters when we consider the bigger picture.”