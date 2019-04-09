Chelsea's Eden Hazard has overtaken a huge player in the all-time Premier League scoring list

Hazard netted both goals for the Blues in an impressive 2-0 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge, one of which was a particularly memorable solo effort.

The goals took Chelsea up to third and Hazard to a total of 85 Premier League goals, which surpasses Ronaldo's haul of 84 he managed during his time at Manchester United.

The Belgian has netted league goals at a steady rate since joining Chelsea from Lille in 2012, hitting double figures in five of his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, spent six seasons at Old Trafford after joining United from Sporting CP as an 18-year-old but took a while to catch fire in his teenage years.

The Portuguese enjoyed one of the greatest seasons in Premier League history in 2007/08, however, when he netted an incredible 31 goals as United won the title – and then the Champions League.

Hazard has been persistently linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, with Zinedine Zidane admitting his admiration for the 28-year-old last week.

