Chicago Fire fan asks Bastian Schweinsteiger to take a picture of her... with his team-mates

Bad press conference aside, Schweinsteiger has actually enjoyed a fine start to life in Major League Soccer, having already scored two goals and grabbed an assist in just three matches for Chicago Fire.

Wherever the German World Cup winner has been over the years, he's tended to get plenty of recognition having been one of the best central midfielders in the world.

At Bayern, he would be regularly spotted on the street by onlookers. In Manchester, the press and fan attention is considered even more intense.

But his new life in North America allows him to live in relative anonymity. Take Wednesday, for example: Chicago had landed in Toronto to take on the Canadian outfit this Saturday, and while in the airport a fan asked if she could have a picture with some of the players.

But who did she ask to take the photo? Schweini, of course.

If only she knew indeed...

