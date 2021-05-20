Chiefs announce 23 man squad for Simba Clash

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has announced his 23-man squad for their Caf Champions League quarter-final second leg clash against Simba SC on Saturday.

Hunt and his charges will fly out to Dar es Salam in Tanzania on Thursday afternoon for the return leg and will go their in good spirits as they look to defend their 4-0 first leg lead.

Chiefs have a number of players returning from injury and suspension as they look to qualify for the semi-final of the continental competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Amakhosi will welcome back Itumeleng Khune from injury, who makes his way into the squad, along with Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma who was in goal during Chiefs first leg triumph over Simba, while they will also have the experience of Leonardo Castro available.

The game at the National Stadium in Dar es Salam will kick off at 3pm in South Africa.

Here is Kaizer Chiefs' 23 man squad:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune

Defenders: Njabulo Blom, Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso, Anthony Akumu Agay, Happy Mashiane, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kgotso Moleko, Yagan Sasman, Siphosakhe Ntiya- Ntiya, Siyabonga Ngezana

Midfielders: Philani Zulu, Kearyn Baccus, Lebogang Manyama, Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Forwards: Bernard Parker, Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro, Lazalous Kambole