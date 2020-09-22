Chiefs appoint Zwane, Sheppard as Hunt’s assistants

Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the appointment of former Bafana Bafana midfielders Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as Gavin Hunt’s assistant coaches.

The Glamour Boys giants named Hunt as Ernst Middendorp’s successor last Thursday and they have now moved swiftly in wrapping up their backroom staff by appointing Zwane and Sheppard to their technical team ahead of the new season.

Amakhosi announced the news on their official Twitter page, which reads:

‘It’s official! Zwane and Sheppard named as assistant coaches We would like to announce the appointment of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as Gavin Hunt’s assistants.’

‘It’s a new dawn at Naturena #Amakhosi4Life.’