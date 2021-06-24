Chiefs legends tells Bvuma to keep calm and stay focused

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers William Shongwe and Brian Baloyi has given in-form Bruce Bvuma some important old-fashioned advice ahead of Amakhosi's Caf Champions League semi-final second leg against Wydad Casablanca.

The 26-year-old grabbed the headlines for his sensational Man-of-the-match performance during Chiefs' 1-0 victory over Wydad Athletic Club in Casablanca over the weekend.

Amakhosi will now welcome Wydad to the FNB Stadium for the semi-final return leg on Saturday, with the Glamour Boys looking to make history by qualifying for the finals for the first time in the club's existence.

However, ‘Cool Cat’ and ‘Spider Man’ as Shongwe and Baloyi are affectionately know has urged Bvuma to keep calm and forget about his recent exploits and focus on the task at hand.

“Bruce has been with the club for a long time now and the team’s management know the talent he has. But ability sometimes is not enough. You need experience and it’s only playing games that can give you that. Sometimes you need to be thrown into the deep end, to see if you can sink or swim. Bruce has played a few league games and picked up confidence. And now he’s played big games, on the big stage. He’s played a big part in helping Chiefs come this far in the CAF Champions League and shown he’s ready for big-time football," Shongwe told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“I thought going to Morocco a 1-1 draw would be a great result. Now, they’ve overachieved and won away! But that can be a problem at times. They might think all is in their favour and go into the home game thinking it is a done deal. Management must ensure the team calms down and stress that there’s a next game, which could be different altogether. They can’t be extravagant, they must stay disciplined and get the job done, and remember that you are only as good as your last game,” he concluded.

“When you have two experienced international goalkeepers ahead of you, you are always thinking ‘I will probably only play when they get injured’. As a young man, you sometimes get to a point where you don’t believe in yourself as much. But the coaches have rewarded Bruce and shown faith in him and he has come through and played a big part in the most important games,” Baloyi said.

“It was a brilliant performance in Casablanca from the young man. He just needs to pick up where he left off. His time will come, or his time is now, it’s up to him to solidify his position. Getting the team to the CAF Champions League final will pave his future in a big way. The biggest mistake Bruce and the team can make is to think the job is done. He needs to keep his cool and approach the match as if he’s never played Wydad before and forget about the last game. When you have a good game, you must strive to be even better in the next one,” said Baloyi.