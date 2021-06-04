Chiefs linked with big money move for Zungu

According to reports Kaizer Chiefs are looking to make Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu their first big signing ahead of next season with Amakhosi reportedly willing to meet the midfielder’s demands.

After serving a two-window transfer ban, Chiefs are expected to overhaul their squad in the upcoming window as they look to restablish themselves in as a force in the PSL after a dismal 2020/21 DStv Premiership campaign.

According to the Daily Sun, Chiefs have contacted Zungu and have looked to set up a meeting where they will present the Bafana star with what is presumed to be a lucrative offer.

“The club has asked Zungu for a meeting to make an official offer. They really want to make him their first big signing in the coming transfer window, and are willing to meet his demands,” a source reportedly told the Daily Sun.

Zungu has been in Europe for six years since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Amiens SC in France. However, his last season, where he played on loan for Scottish giants Rangers FC, was not as successful as hoped with the Steven Gerrard not interested in making the deal permanent.

Zungu still has a year left on his contract with Amiens, who are now campaigning in Ligue 2 following their relegation from Ligue 1 in two seasons ago.