Chiellini thigh injury not serious

Juventus have revealed the thigh injury which kept Giorgio Chiellini out of Saturday's 2-1 win over Udinese is not serious.

In a positive boost for the Serie A champions, they announced Chiellini's condition will continue to be monitored over coming days with further examinations due to take place at the start of the week.

The defender remains a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League trip to face Lyon, with Juventus sitting top of Group H on four points from their two games.

Chiellini, 32, missed the home win over Udinese because of a strain to his left thigh he suffered in training on the morning before the game.

He had previously been withdrawn from Italy's squad for their World Cup qualifiers with Spain and Macedonia during the latest international break with bruising to his calf.

A succession of injuries kept Chiellini out for large parts of the second half of last season, but Juve will not be without him for long this time around.