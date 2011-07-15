Chile coach to stick with goalless Suazo

Suazo was top scorer in the South American qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup but suffered a shoulder injury on the eve of the finals which wrecked his tournament.

He has struggled to regain his form since then and has yet to score at the Copa America.

"I'll wait as long as is necessary. I have no intention of dropping him," Borghi told a news conference when asked about Suazo's poor form.

"During the match we'll look at changes on the basis of how each player performs, but I have no doubt that Suazo will be in the starting line-up.

"He's seeing a lot of the ball, he's creating space for others, for example for [Luis] Jimenez, who's got himself into the box a lot."

Chile will have to make changes against Venezuela in the Andean city of San Juan. Left winger Jean Beausejour is suspended after being sent off in the1-0 win over Peru and playmaker Matias Fernandez is injured and unlikely to start.

Borghi said he planned to bring Carlos Carmona into the centre of midfield and switch Arturo Vidal from the right to the left flank to replace Beausejour.

"We tend to attack down the right more than the left. We have very few left footed players, the only one in the first team is Beausejour, but Vidal is a great player to watch," Borghi said.

"I don't like the phrase utility player but that's what he is. He plays well everywhere."