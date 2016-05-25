Chile v Jamaica: Copa plans crystallize in Vina del Mar

Chile and Jamaica are looking to sharpen their focus ahead of the Copa America Centenario as they meet in a friendly in Vina del Mar on Friday.

Reigning Copa champions Chile will face last year's final opponents Argentina in Group D, before games against Bolivia and Panama in the United States.

Juan Antonio Pizzi has largely stuck to the players that earned the title under Jorge Sampaoli last year, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas the key men once again.

Nicolas Castillo is one of the new faces to be drafted in by Pizzi, and is hoping to get a chance to impress against the Reggae Boyz.

He told a news conference: "We have worked in various ways, with three or two strikers.

"But I'm waiting for my chance, there is no rush.

"Jamaica will be a complicated team that will come to challenge us."

Defender Francisco Silva was an unused substitute through the tournament last year until he was drafted into the final XI, helping La Roja to a penalty-shootout victory after a 0-0 draw.

The 30-year-old sees no reason why Chile cannot go all the way once again.

"It is possible for us to win the Copa America," he said.

"I don't think this is an exaggeration.

"The core players have played together for a long time.

"Why can't we do it now? This is the attitude of the squad."

Jamaica made their maiden Copa appearance at last year's edition, going out in the group stage after a trio of 1-0 defeats to Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina.

Team manager, Roy Simpson, told The Gleaner: "The Chile game is to look at the local players and areas that need addressing.

"Chile is a good team, but on any given day, Jamaica can beat Chile.

"The coaching staff is hoping for the best result, but we have to be practical. They are better than us, but we want to get the specific objectives and roles the coach has for the players.

"Once those objectives are met, we should be good going into the Copa Centenario."