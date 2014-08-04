Chile Wrap: Uni. Chile continue dream start

A 3-2 win over Santiago Wanderers saw Universidad Chile make it three wins from as many games to be the only team left in the Primera Division with a 100 per cent record.

They sit two points clear at the top, with Colo Colo second on seven and a host of teams a further point back.

Martin Lasarte's Universidad Chile were fortunate to take the lead in front of their home fans in the sixth minute.

A chance looked to have gone begging as Wanderers defender Agustin Parra tried to head a clearance out for a corner, only to put it into his own net.

But, much to Parra's relief, the visitors were level thanks to Roberto Gutierrez's neat finish in a one-on-one in the 17th minute.

A good team move led to Universidad Chile retaking the lead on the stroke of half-time as Gustavo Canales powered a finish into the bottom corner.

Patricio Rubio made it 3-1 early in the second half before being sent off but his side held on despite Marco Medel's late goal for Wanderers.

At Huachipato, Colo Colo made it back-to-back wins with a 3-1 victory.

Juan Delgado finished a team move in the seventh minute but last season's champions had to wait until the second half to add to their tally.

Jaime Valdes and Emiliano Vecchio struck second-half goals before Lucas Simon scored a late consolation for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Union Espanola suffered their first loss of the campaign, beaten 2-1 at San Marcos.

Union La Calera completed a come-from-behind 3-1 win at home to Antofagasta and Universidad Catolica crushed Cobreloa 5-1.

Nublense drew 2-2 at Palestino, there were two red cards as O'Higgins and Universidad Concepcion drew 2-2 and Audax Italiano overcame Barnechea 3-1.

Deportes Iquique came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at home to Cobresal.