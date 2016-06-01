Chile's Fernandez ruled out of Copa America

Chile midfielder Matias Fernandez has been ruled out of the upcoming Copa America Centenario due to a knee injury.

Fernandez, 30, suffered a meniscal injury in his left knee which will keep him out for several weeks, meaning he will miss the special-edition Copa held in the United States, starting Friday.

The Fiorentina midfielder was flown back to his homeland and will begin treatment with the locally-based medical staff of the Chilean national team.

"The decision was taken because the athlete had a twist in his left knee that caused a joint blockade during training on Monday," a statement on the Chilean Football Federation (AFP) website read on Wednesday.

"The player was unable to partake in any physical activity the next day, suggesting a medial meniscal injury, which disables him for training and sports competition."

A decision has yet to be made on who will replace Fernandez in Juan Antonio Pizzi's 23-man squad.

Defending Copa champions Chile begin their tournament on June 6 in a rematch of the 2015 final against Argentina, before facing fellow Group D opponents Bolivia (June 10) and Panama (June 14).