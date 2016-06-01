Chile's Fernandez ruled out of Copa America
Matias Fernandez will not partake in Chile's defence of the Copa America at the upcoming Centenario edition of the tournament.
Chile midfielder Matias Fernandez has been ruled out of the upcoming Copa America Centenario due to a knee injury.
Fernandez, 30, suffered a meniscal injury in his left knee which will keep him out for several weeks, meaning he will miss the special-edition Copa held in the United States, starting Friday.
The Fiorentina midfielder was flown back to his homeland and will begin treatment with the locally-based medical staff of the Chilean national team.
"The decision was taken because the athlete had a twist in his left knee that caused a joint blockade during training on Monday," a statement on the Chilean Football Federation (AFP) website read on Wednesday.
"The player was unable to partake in any physical activity the next day, suggesting a medial meniscal injury, which disables him for training and sports competition."
A decision has yet to be made on who will replace Fernandez in Juan Antonio Pizzi's 23-man squad.
Defending Copa champions Chile begin their tournament on June 6 in a rematch of the 2015 final against Argentina, before facing fellow Group D opponents Bolivia (June 10) and Panama (June 14).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.