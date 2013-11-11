Chiriches ruled out of Romania play-off
Vlad Chiriches has been forced to withdraw from Romania's squad for the two-legged FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off with Greece.
The Tottenham defender suffered a blow to the face in his club's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.
When asked about Chiriches' injury after the game, Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said: "I think he broke his nose."
The Romanian Football Federation confirmed in a statement that Chiriches, who boasts 22 caps, would not be fit to feature in either match against Greece.
Dinamo Bucharest's Dragos Grigore has been named as a replacement for the 23-year-old.
Romania play the away leg of their tie with Greece in Piraeus on Friday, with the return match taking place in Bucharest four days later.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.