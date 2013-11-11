Chiriches ruled out of Romania play-off

The Tottenham defender suffered a blow to the face in his club's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

When asked about Chiriches' injury after the game, Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said: "I think he broke his nose."

The Romanian Football Federation confirmed in a statement that Chiriches, who boasts 22 caps, would not be fit to feature in either match against Greece.

Dinamo Bucharest's Dragos Grigore has been named as a replacement for the 23-year-old.

Romania play the away leg of their tie with Greece in Piraeus on Friday, with the return match taking place in Bucharest four days later.