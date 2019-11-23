Christian Eriksen could leave Tottenham in January – but Toby Alderweireld may now stay at club

Christian Eriksen could depart Tottenham in the January transfer window rather than next summer, according to reports.

Juventus are huge admirers of the Denmark international, who is out of contract in June 2020 and has no intention of extending his stay in north London.

Jose Mourinho was appointed as Spurs’ new manager on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after the club announced the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino.

And Mourinho has already decided that he will not stand in Eriksen’s way should he wish to seek pastures new when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Juve will attempt to prise the former Ajax man away from Tottenham in the next transfer window.

However, they could face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester United, both of whom were linked with the playmaker in the summer.

Toby Alderweireld is another Spurs player who is set to be a free agent in a little over seven months’ time.

But the Daily Telegraph write that the Belgium international could be set to perform a spectacular U-turn over his future following Mourinho’s arrival in north London.

Alderweireld has planned to leave Tottenham on a free transfer ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, but he is now reconsidering his future and could opt to sign a new deal.

The former Atletico Madrid centre-back had been keen for a new challenge away from Spurs, but he now feels reinvigorated by the appointment of Mourinho.

The Portuguese reportedly tried to land Alderweireld while he was in charge of Manchester United between 2016 and 2018.

However, much will depend on whether chairman Daniel Levy is willing to offer the defender fresh terms.

Mourinho took charge of his first game as Tottenham boss on Saturday, as his new side beat West Ham 3-2.

