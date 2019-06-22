Tottenham want this Real Madrid player included in Christian Eriksen deal

Tottenham will ask for Marco Asensio to be included as a makeweight in any deal taking Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid.

The Denmark international, who only has a year left on his contract in north London, has been heavily linked with the Spanish side.

Madrid are reportedly set to offer Spurs £45m plus Dani Ceballos in an attempt to get the transfer over the line.

But The Sun claim that Tottenham would prefer Asensio, even if he only joined the club on a season-long loan.

Zinedine Zidane wants to keep the Spaniard at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, and has already rebuffed an approach from Juventus.

And if Madrid refuse to entertain letting Asensio leave, Eriksen is likely to stay put this summer.

