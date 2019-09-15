Christian Eriksen is still determined to join Real Madrid despite Tottenham's contract offer

Christian Eriksen still wants to join Real Madrid despite Tottenham's offer of a new contract.

Recent reports suggest that Spurs have offered the Dane a new £230,000-per-week deal in a bid to persuade him to stay put.

However, Marca report that Eriksen is still keen to move to the Santiago Bernabeu having failed to seal a transfer this summer.

The former Ajax playmaker will be a free agent next June and appears to have no intention of signing fresh terms in north London.

Eriksen will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.

He is hopeful that Madrid will come forward with an offer, but the La Liga giants are currently waiting to see how the situation develops.

READ MORE

9 players who've been far better for their country than clubs

Ranked! The 15 best England football shirts of all time

The weird reason why Ronaldinho's new job with the Brazilian government is off to a bad start