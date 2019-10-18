Christie begins ban as Celtic take on Ross County

Ryan Christie is suspended for Celtic’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Ross County at Parkhead on Saturday.

The attacker serves the first of a two-game ban after being sent off against Livingston.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is a doubt after picking up an ankle knock in training while defender Jozo Simunovic (knee), striker Leigh Griffiths (thigh and virus) and midfielder Daniel Arzani (knee) are still out.

County will be without midfielder Ewan Henderson under the terms of his loan deal from the champions.

On-loan Chelsea player Nathan Baxter’s return from a shoulder injury has been delayed.

Iain Vigurs (foot), Callum Morris (groin), Don Cowie (knee) and Sean Kelly (leg) are still out.

Provisional Celtic squad: Forster, Bauer, Elhamed, Frimpong, Ajer, Bolingoli, Jullien, Taylor, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Hayes, Morgan, Bayo, Johnston, Elyounoussi, Gordon.

Provisional Ross County squad: Laidlaw, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Draper, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Dixon-Hodge, Ruddy.