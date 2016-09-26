Cisse back in training with Auxerre

Djibril Cisse has returned to training with his first club Auxerre in hope of regaining his fitness and finding a new team.

The former France international, 35, called time on his career in October 2015 following a number of injuries, but he has now reversed that decision and is working with the Ligue 2 side.

While with Auxerre, Cisse won the Coupe de France in 2003, before moving on to Liverpool and claiming the Champions League.

The club announced his return on their official website, stating: "It is with great pleasure that the club allows its former player to get back into shape at the academy of AJ Auxerre."