Cisse delighted with Newcastle move

Alan Pardew's recent £9 million signing from German side Freiburg wrapped up victory for the Geordie outfit last Sunday with a lashed strike into the top left corner.

NEWS:Cisse enjoys dream Newcastle debut

And now the Senegal hit-man is determined to keep the club's impressive form going by gelling with his colleagues swiftly and contributing goals to the side.

"When the team is winning, you always want the next game to come quickly," Cisse told the Shields Gazette.

"This week I will be getting to know my team-mates a lot better. I will be learning every day in training, and looking to help us get better.

"My main aim here is to work as hard as I can. If I do that, then the goals will follow. I have to do what I have been doing elsewhere in my career. That way I can be confident that more goals will come.

"Coming to Newcastle has been great for me. I just want to get settled at the club and in the area."

Newcastle are currently fifth in the Premier League, with the move a big step up for the 26-year-old, who transferred from the Bundesliga's bottom-placed club in January.

"They have already done a great job this season to get into the position they are in," Cisse said. "We're looking to finish the season in the same way.

"I've experienced playing in front of some great crowds in the Bundesliga, but nothing quite like this.

"At my last club, Freiburg, the fans were incredible. Here, the fans have made me feel very welcome very quickly.

"I can't thank them enough for that, but the best reward for them would be to help get them into Europe, they deserve it."

By Jamie Dickenson