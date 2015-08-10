Cisse happy to stay at Newcastle

Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse claims he is happy to stay with the club, despite rumours continuing to link him with a move away from St James' Park.

The arrival of Aleksandar Mitrovic from Anderlecht and Newcastle's reported interest in QPR's Charlie Austin has led some to suggest Cisse could be on his way.

However, the Senegal international started and scored in the club's first game of the new Premier League campaign on Sunday - a 2-2 draw with Southampton.

And Cisse played down talks of a possible departure, saying he is happy to work alongside new head coach Steve McClaren.

"I have a contract at Newcastle United. I need to be professional every time I play. I don't have a team to leave to," he told the Chronicle.

"I am a Newcastle player. I try to work hard in every game I get.

"I try to forget about last season because it was very, very hard for me. Sometimes I take something back. I stay strong. I always do my best. I enjoy this moment.

"The gaffer speaks to me well and learns me some things. I am happy to work for him."