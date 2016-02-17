Cisse returns to boost Newcastle striking options

Newcastle United's battle to stay in the Premier League received a boost on Wednesday with the return to training of Papiss Cisse.

The striker has not featured for Steve McClaren's side since December 19 due to a groin injury.

McClaren added Seydou Doumbia to his attacking options during the transfer window but he has yet to start a league game, with Aleksandar Mitrovic chosen to lead the line.

The Serb will have further competition for his place in the final months of the season, though, now that Cisse is back in contention.

Cisse has scored two goals in 13 league appearances for Newcastle during an injury-hit campaign, having netted on 11 occasions last season.