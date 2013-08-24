Cisse warned against group hugs

Cisse scored a stoppage-time winner for Newcastle against Martin Jol's side in April, a crucial result that lifted the struggling club five points clear of the drop zone.

The Senegal international celebrated the strike by jumping the advertising boards at pitch side and embracing jubilant Newcastle supporters.

But Cisse, who was booked for the celebration, has revealed there will be no such rejoicing this term, after boss Alan Pardew warned him against the practice to avoid picking up yellow cards.

"Unfortunately, I'm not allowed to do that again this season, because when I did it last time I got a yellow card, so the manager has had a word with me about it," Cisse said.

"Obviously, I'd love to jump in with the fans again and say hello after I've scored this season to thank them for their support, but it won't be happening."

Cisse, however, said the celebration was one of his more enjoyable moments of the 2012/13 season.

"It was important for me when I did that last season, because the fans worked really hard for us in that match, giving us their support for the 90 minutes," he said.

"I just wanted to go and say thanks to them.

"I suppose it was quite an expensive thank you to give, because I got a yellow card. Fortunately I hadn't got one before that, otherwise I'd have been in real trouble.

"This time I'll have to think of something new to do because I can't leave the pitch and get booked again.

"I'll try to think of something different and come up with a few ideas. It can often be just a heat of the moment thing so we'll see what happens."