Cisse weighing up offers from USA, India and Poland

Former France international Djibril Cisse could be on his way to MLS, with the striker claiming playing in the United States "would be cool".

Cisse has not started a Ligue 1 game for Bastia this season, with the 33-year-old struggling with a hip injury, but he remains hopeful of prolonging his career.

The flamboyant forward, who started out at Auxerre and has played for nine other clubs, has received offers to play around the world.

"Clubs still think of me. There are a lot of offers from the USA. India too," Cisse told France Football.

"I have two or three things in Poland and some which are a little funky, but the USA would be cool."

Cisse has only played seven league matches for Bastia in 2014-15, while he has also failed to score in Ligue 1.

The striker did play three games in Bastia's run to the Coupe de la Ligue final, though, netting three goals, but he remains adamant this season has been his worst.

"The cartilage in my hip is very, very worn, so it rubs. It is a wound that began in April 2014," Cisse said.

"At the beginning, I had pain in the groin and into the upper buttock. I have a sharp pain in the hip. Sometimes it radiates to my knee a little. I'm not there banging my head against the walls but it's just enough to be annoying."

But having been told by doctors that his career was over, Cisse wants to keep playing.

Apart from Auxerre and Bastia, Cisse has also played for Liverpool, Marseille, Sunderland, Panathinaikos, Lazio, QPR, Al Gharafa and Kuban Krasnodar.

Cisse scored nine goals in 41 appearances for France.