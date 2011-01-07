City complete Dzeko signing

The forward scored an amazing 85 goals in 138 matches during his three-and-a-half year stint in Germany, helping Die Wölfe to their first ever top flight title in 2008/09, having formed a prolific strike partnership with Brazilian forward Grafite which saw the duo net 54 times between them.

Dzeko has since been regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football, but Wolfsburg resisted the urge to cash in on their prized asset in both the summer of 2009 and at the start of the current campaign, despite intense speculation linking the striker with Europe's elite clubs.

“It has been a long time that I have been linked with the club going back to last summer but Wolfsburg did not want to sell me until today,” the Bosnian told Manchester City's official website.

“There was too much speculation in the papers but my head is always clear. It is important that is the case because if you think too much about what might be it is a distraction and it can affect your game. I was always attracted most to joining Manchester City.

“Everybody speaks about City having lots of money but it is not about that. It is about ambition and I have spoken to coach Roberto Mancini and he told me ‘this is the best club for you’.

“City are playing for first place in the Premier League and that is what I want. I am excited to play alongside players such as Tevez and Toure who I have only seen on the television and to be in the same team as players I have played against such as Boateng and Kompany.

“They will help me achieve my goal to be better in the future. I want to show the fans why the club paid the money for me. Everyone expects goals and I want to score them but most of all I want to contribute to a successful team.”

The 31-times capped Bosnia & Herzegovina international was strongly linked with a switch to Serie A giants Juventus in recent weeks, but now looks set to make his Manchester City bow in next weekend’s Premier League match against Wolves at Eastlands, wearing the club’s No.10 jersey.