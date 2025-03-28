Manchester City report: Club-record touted for Kevin De Bruyne upgrade

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to build his new-look team around a £125m superstar

Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season
Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are said to be preparing an eye-watering £125 million bid for a new midfielder.

Pep Guardiola wants to bring more new faces to Etihad Stadium in the coming months with rumoured exits suggesting Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ederson could all be leaving the club this year.

The reigning Premier League champions have just the FA Cup left to win this season after a torrid run of results – but could be about to smash their transfer record, currently held by Jack Grealish.

Manchester City have located their ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates a goal for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2024.

Kevin De Bruyne is 33 and has scored just four times for City this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"In that situation, he has to decide, that is the most important thing," said Guardiola earlier this year when asked if De Bruyne would stay at the club. "He's completely honest with himself, to decide what he feels and what he can do in the next period of his life."

It is those coy comments that many believe indicate De Bruyne will leave Manchester City this summer, especially given his slow decline this season. But who comes in to replace him?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the FA Cup fifth round match against Plymouth Argyle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on 1 March, 2025

Pep Guardiola may have already found his dream midfielder replacement (Image credit: Alamy)

Being linked with a move to Manchester City holds a certain weight of expectation, but when it comes to Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, his talents are already clear for all to see.

TEAMtalk says City have already prepared a whopping £125 million bid for the 21-year-old who is reportedly keen to continue his development by playing more UEFA Champions League football next year.

Wirtz, ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, began to catch the eye of several clubs with his jaw-dropping displays at Euro 2024 in his home country last year.

Now, with another year of top-level football under his belt in Germany, Wirtz is highly thought of by Manchester City's scouts and is already 'intrigued' at the thought of linking up with the Cityzens this summer.

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Liverpool FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Anfield on November 5, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Florian Wirtz is as talented as they come (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Wirtz's future depends on whether manager Xabi Alonso stays with Leverkusen.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been linked with a move to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and could now feel it is the perfect time to make that jump.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew Holt

