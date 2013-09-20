Clarke defends Anelka's barren goal spell

Clarke's men have scored just once in their opening four Premier League game, which came last Saturday as Gareth McAuley clinched a 92nd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

And with all eyes fixed on former Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid striker Anelka - who signed on a one-year deal in July - manager Clarke does not feel like the finger should be pointed at the 34-year-old as West Brom prepare to face Sunderland on Saturday.

"Nicolas Anelka's form has been, by and large, good – he's been ok," he told the club's official website.

"He's brought a different dimension to the team.

"Regardless, I think it's wrong that people single out Nicolas as a name.

"He's part of a team that has struggled to create chances.

"But it's not just about Nicolas creating or scoring goals – everyone has to chip in.

"When you're a star – Nicolas is a star in the world of football – you will grab the headlines.

"But football is a team game. we're delighted Nicolas is here, we're delighted he’s raised the profile of the club but it’s everyone's job to do well and create chances and score."