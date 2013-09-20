Clarke defends Anelka's barren goal spell
West Brom manager Steve Clarke has insisted that Nicolas Anelka should not be blamed for the side's lack of goals.
Clarke's men have scored just once in their opening four Premier League game, which came last Saturday as Gareth McAuley clinched a 92nd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Fulham.
And with all eyes fixed on former Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Real Madrid striker Anelka - who signed on a one-year deal in July - manager Clarke does not feel like the finger should be pointed at the 34-year-old as West Brom prepare to face Sunderland on Saturday.
"Nicolas Anelka's form has been, by and large, good – he's been ok," he told the club's official website.
"He's brought a different dimension to the team.
"Regardless, I think it's wrong that people single out Nicolas as a name.
"He's part of a team that has struggled to create chances.
"But it's not just about Nicolas creating or scoring goals – everyone has to chip in.
"When you're a star – Nicolas is a star in the world of football – you will grab the headlines.
"But football is a team game. we're delighted Nicolas is here, we're delighted he’s raised the profile of the club but it’s everyone's job to do well and create chances and score."
