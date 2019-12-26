Clarke to return early from Leeds loan

Tottenham will recall teenager Jack Clarke from his loan at Leeds in January due to a lack of playing time, the Championship club have said.

Leeds sold Clarke, 19, to Spurs in the summer with the York-born player immediately loaned back to the Whites, but he has played only 19 minutes of Championship football this season in addition to making two EFL Cup appearances.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear confirmed in his programme notes for the Boxing Day fixture against Preston that Clarke will return to Spurs in January.

“We thank Jack Clarke for his services and wish him the best of luck in his career as Spurs have confirmed, due to a lack of playing time, he will be recalled in the January window,” Kinnear wrote.

Kinnear added that Leeds are working to persuade Arsenal to allow Eddie Nketiah to remain in Yorkshire despite his own lack of playing time.

The 20-year-old striker has seen his season disrupted by an abdominal injury and is yet to start a Championship game this season, but has scored five goals in 16 total appearances, including two EFL Cup starts.

Kinnear wrote: “I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the immediate future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal have the right to recall him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United.

“Accordingly, we are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment and the profile of the playing opportunity at Thorpe Arch and Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development.”