Cleverley catches Capello's eye

His chances of playing at Wembley on Wednesday increased when the Football Association said on its website that fellow midfielder Frank Lampard had pulled out with a throat infection.

The 21-year-old Cleverley, yet to play for United in the Premier League, came on as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Manchester City in the season curtain-raiser and played a key part in his side's second goal.

Seen as a potential successor to the retired Paul Scholes, the lively Cleverley put Nani through for United's equaliser after an intricate passing move also involving England striker Wayne Rooney.

"He [Cleverley] has got a great future ahead of him," United and England winger Ashley Young told a news conference.

"He did tremendously yesterday... I'm sure he'll go on to be a top player."

Cleverley was called up after club team-mate Michael Carrick and fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere were sent home after being assessed by England medical staff before the friendly against the World Cup runners-up.

Wilshere's participation had already been in doubt with his Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger saying at the weekend that England "can include him as much as they want, he will not play."