Cleverley completes Everton move

Everton have signed midfielder Tom Cleverley on a five-year deal from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, will arrive at Goodison Park following the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford on July 1.

Cleverley previously played under Everton boss Roberto Martinez during a loan spell at Wigan Athletic in 2010-11.

"We are extremely delighted to be welcoming Tom to Everton and I can think of many reasons as to why our fans will enjoy Tom representing our football club," said Martinez.

"The most important one is that he is a perfect fit for what we are trying to build here as he has so much experience of playing in the Premier League and he still has his best years just ahead of him.

"At the age of 25 and a player who is representing his country, Tom has experienced winning trophies and having big roles in demanding teams.

"Having worked with him previously, I know the type of character he is and I know that, with the Everton fans’ support, we will get a very special footballer joining our already exciting team.

"It says a lot also, when someone like Tom is available on a free transfer and he can pick his next club out of many options home and abroad, that he has chosen to play for our football club. That's the perfect start to his career here at Everton."

Cleverley, who was called up to the England squad to replace Ryan Mason on Friday, was part of the United side that lifted the Premier League title in 2013 and made 79 appearances in total for the club.

Last season he helped Villa safeguard their Premier League status and reach the FA Cup final.