Is Spurs vs West Ham on TV? Live streams, how to watch feisty London derby in the Premier League

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United today as the bitter London rivals scrap it out for a badly needed win, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United key information • Date: Saturday, 17 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

There's no love lost between Spurs and the Hammers but the unfortunate truth is that most of the Premier League is looking down the table at both of them.

The home team aren't in any danger of relegation despite being winless in three and existing under an ever-growing cloud. Their visitors aren't in much danger of staying up.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Spurs vs West Ham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United on TV in the UK?

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning no TV coverage or streaming at all.

For those not in the stadium, you'll have to tune into the radio, wait for highlights on Match of the Day or, if you're visiting the UK from abroad, use a VPN to access the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United in the US

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United will be available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United through Stan Sport.

Is there a Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United free live stream?

There is no dedicated free broadcaster covering Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value from sticking around.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United: Premier League preview

There's been nothing for West Ham fans to shout about for some time but their last league outing was a salient low.

The Hammers scored first and lost at home to Nottingham Forest, not only Nuno Espirito Santo's old team and a relegation rival but one of only three opponents West Ham have beaten this term.

The outcome is that West Ham are now effectively eight points from safety with just 14 points after 21 games. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers have a worse goal difference.

Left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf is still at the Africa Cup of Nations with finalists Senegal and Nuno could also be without any or all of Lucas Paqueta, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mateus Fernandes.

Tickets

Diouf's international teammate, Pape Matar Sarr, is also in Morocco and therefore absent for Thomas Frank's Spurs, who badly need a win of their own.

They've dropped as far as 14th in the table, winning just three of their 12 Premier League fixtures since the start of November.

One of their defeats in that time was against Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a result that was repeated in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Spurs did manage to steal a march on Villa in the transfer market, though, securing the signing of Villa target Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid this week.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham United

Spurs can't seem to get out of their own way at times but West Ham are the only team in the entire division to have lost their last two games.