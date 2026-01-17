Is Sunderland vs Crystal Palace on TV? Live streams, watch online as tough defences face off in the Premier League

Watch Sunderland vs Crystal Palace today as the Eagles look to shake off the embarrassment of the biggest upset in FA Cup history. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Saturday, 17 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It's been a tough week to be a Crystal Palace supporter. The Eagles suffered the biggest FA Cup upset in the competition's history on Saturday and the fact that Marc Guehi was on the pitch has done little to quieten speculation about his future.

Oliver Glasner has Palace just one place behind their traditional spot in 12th but the trajectory of their Premier League form leaves plenty to be desired.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Sunderland vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Sunderland vs Crystal Palace is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Sunderland vs Crystal Palace in the US

Sunderland vs Crystal Palace is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock

How to watch Sunderland vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

Is there a Sunderland vs Crystal Palace free live stream?

There is no dedicated free coverage of Sunderland vs Crystal Palace but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US.

Watch Sunderland vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Sunderland vs Crystal Palace. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad.

Sunderland vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

The south London side went into their FA Cup tie at Macclesfield on the back of four losses and two draws in their last six Premier League matches. They haven't won at home in the league for two and a half months.

Before Macclesfield, Glasner might have been hopeful they'd at least stopped the rot. After home defeats against Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Palace held both Fulham and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in the first week of the new year.

They're still missing Ismaila Sarr, who is expected to feature for Senegal against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat on Sunday.

Palace still have a number of injury issues too. Eddie Nketiah and Jefferson Lerma are among the long-term absentees and this game will also come to soon for the likes of Cheikh Doucoure, Daniel Munoz, Daichi Kamada and Nathaniel Clyne.

Regis Le Bris has seen his own injury list grow as a result of AFCON 2025 participation. Bertrand Traore and Arthur Masuaku are both set to be sidelined for at least a month after returning injured to Wearside.

Sunderland lost six players to the Africa Cup of Nations, at least twice as many as every other Premier League club. Noah Sadiki and Reinildo are also back in the north-east – Sadiki played in the FA Cup tie at Everton last weekend.

Unfortunately for Le Bris, two of his players are still in Morocco. Chemsdine Talbi has barely featured for the host nation, while Habib Diarra will be suspended for the final.

Sunderland and Palace played out a goalless draw in their previous meeting at Selhurst Park in September.

Sunderland vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 1-0 Crystal Palace

Everything about this game says it'll be goalless but Palace's absentee list could hand the Black Cats a slight edge on their own turf.