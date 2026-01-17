How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV coverage as Premier League leaders hunt three points at the City Ground

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal today as Sean Dyche aims to send the Gunners packing without inflicting any damage, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday, 17 January 2026
• Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET
• Venue: City Ground, Nottingham
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
It's been a difficult spell for Sean Dyche and Forest, who were in dreadful form going into their last Premier League match.
They won that one and it mattered. After coming from behind at the London Stadium, Forest are now seven points plus a healthy chunk of goal difference clear of West Ham United and, therefore, of the relegation zone.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Forest vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the UK
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is a 5:30pm kick-off but will be shown live on TNT Sports / Discovery+ in the UK.
The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and streamed for subscribers on the Discovery+ streaming platform.
Watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and Discovery+
You can either get TNT Sports on your TV, in a traditional TV package deal – prices vary by provider – or you can stream all the channels through Discovery+, which costs £30.99 a month, and includes Champions League football.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in the US
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is one of the games that will be available to stream live in the United States on Peacock this weekend.
Watch the Premier League on Peacock
The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!
Is there a Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal free live stream?
There is no free broadcast coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal but Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get much value from sticking around.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal from anywhere
Out of the country when Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo's colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Premier League preview
It remains to be seen whether Forest's buffer in the relegation battle will free them up a little but one thing's for sure: with Dyche at the helm and Arsenal visiting the City Ground on Saturday, it's not going to start this weekend.
Forest's previous match was against Aston Villa and they set out to stifle the opposition from the start but never actually looked capable of keeping them out.
They were expected to lose that game and they did. It's likely to be the same story against Arsenal – with two Europa League matches to come and both Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to play before mid-February, there are bigger days and nights ahead.
It shouldn't be overlooked that this fixture was a goalless draw back in February 2025. A result like that would be a huge bonus for any of the teams in and around the drop zone, not to mention a boost to any hopes of a meaningful title race.
Tickets
Tickets
Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.
Arsenal aren't exactly running away at the top but they are maintaining that steady and significant six-point gap ahead of Manchester City, who would admit to being in a title race, and Villa, who wouldn't.
The Gunners seem to be playing with a freakish intensity since their defeat at Villa Park and it's served them well so far. Before the eventful goalless draw at home against Liverpool, Arsenal won five in a row in the league.
Occupying top spot in the Premier League and Champions League in the middle of January is a positive in anyone's language and Arsenal are favourites to win both. It's a big challenge and they will falter along the way, but this is a team still in four competitions and beaten only twice in any of them.
There's really no limit to what Arsenal can achieve this season. Mikel Arteta will want it all, no doubt. They even have margin for error in the two priority competitions. Using some of it against Forest seems rather unlikely.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Arsenal
Forest have inflicted some damage here and there this season but FourFourTwo expects them to come off comfortably second-best on Saturday.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
