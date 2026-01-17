When does the Turkish Super Lig transfer window close in 2026?

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur

We’re halfway through the January transfer window and speculation is only growing as clubs line up some big mid-season moves.

Premier League clubs’ transfer departments will be busy until the end of the month, but not just with potential incomings.

There could be players set to make exits, and the Turkish Super Lig has become an attractive destination for many big-name stars.

Already this winter, Fenerbahce have signed former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi from Lazio for €28m, and have been linked with a move for ex-Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

In last year’s January window. Galatasaray brought in the likes of Alvaro Morata and Mario Lemina, while Fenerbahce signed Diego Carlos from Aston Villa.

When does the January transfer window close for Turkish Super Lig clubs in 2026?

Matteo Guendouzi has joined Fenerbahce from Lazio (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the Premier League, the Turkish Super Lig January transfer window opened on January 1.

But the division’s clubs will have longer to do their business than in most other nations.

While the Premier League window, along with most others in Europe, shuts on February 2, Turkish Super Lig clubs can still buy players until February 6.

Only the Austrian and Greek top flights see their window shut on the same day. Saudi Arabia's window closes on February 2; Switzerland’s transfer window, meanwhile, does not close until February 16.

That means there is still plenty of time for Turkish clubs to make additions to their squads and strengthen for domestic and European competition.

Can players be signed after the transfer deadline?

Turkish Super Lig clubs can still sign players on free transfers if they are not attached to a club upon the close of the window.

But any deals agreed between clubs will not go through until the summer window opens.

Keep an eye on the Turkish Super Lig as the top clubs look to invest further in their squads.