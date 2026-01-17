‘Everyone knows about what happened in 2019 with the fans, which I still call a big misunderstanding to this day’ Granit Xhaka opens up on his Arsenal substitution incident

For seven seasons, Granit Xhaka was a mainstay in the Arsenal midfield.

Signed by Arsene Wenger from Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee of £35million in the summer of 2016, he would win the FA Cup in his first campaign, with a second following in 2020.

The Swiss international was a key part of the squad that had to transition into the post-Wenger era, initially under Unai Emery and then Mikel Arteta. Gunners fans predominantly admire the 33-year-old these days, but there was a flashpoint in October 2019.

Xhaka on turning his Arsenal career around

Xhaka would leave Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen in 2023 (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Then-manager Emery had just named Xhaka captain, which was then not a universally popular decision and when the club had thrown away a two-goal lead at home to Crystal Palace, Xhaka was substituted. Booed by fans as he walked off, the midfielder then ill-advisedly cupped his ear to the crowd, told Arsenal fans to “f**k off” and ripped off his shirt before marching down the Emirates tunnel.

Criticised by Emery for his behaviour, he was stripped of the armband, but in time he delivered performances that redeemed himself in the eyes of Gunners fans. Things could have been different had Arteta not replaced Emery in the dugout that December – in the period after the Palace game, there’d been interest in Xhaka from elsewhere that could have led to his exit.

Get premium Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique!



Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

“Mikel, to be honest, was the man who turned my career around,” Xhaka tells FourFourTwo. “He got me where I am today. I’m very thankful.

“Everyone knows about what happened in 2019 with the fans, which I still call a big misunderstanding to this day. I don’t know why it happened, but there’s a nice story behind it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I was very sad in one eye, but the other eye saw a big challenge, how I could come back and earn the Arsenal shirt again. Not everybody wanted me to wear the shirt again, even myself, but staying was the first decision I ever made just for myself.

“I’d never made a decision without speaking to my family before, but after two conversations with Mikel, I said, ‘OK’, without even asking my missus.

“I wanted the big challenge in front of me. What we did with Arsenal from 2019 onwards was amazing.

Xhaka returned to the Premier League with Sunderland this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I hope I left on a high note. I scored two goals against Wolves in my final game and supporters were singing my name, asking me to stay.

“It was sad, but a good way to go out. I’m still proud of the way I came back from 2019 – you don’t see it every day. I had many struggles, but it’s part of my journey.”