When does the Saudi Pro League January transfer window close in 2026?

The January transfer window is well underway and there could be some big-money moves in the coming weeks.

There have been no eye-catching transfers in the Saudi Pro League yet, but that could quickly change.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move to the wealthy division, and there were several expensive signings in last year’s January window.

Most notably, Jhon Duran joined Al-Nassr for £65m from Aston Villa, while Al-Ahli spent big on winger Galeno from Porto.

So far this year, Al-Ahli’s €10m purchase of Brazilian forward Ricardo Mathias from Internacional is the biggest deal of the window.

When does the January transfer window close for Saudi Pro League clubs in 2026?

Sadio Mane on the ball for Al-Nassr in a game against Al-Taawon in the Saudi Pro League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Saudi Pro League January transfer window opened a little later than Europe’s top leagues.

While the Premier League window opened at the turn of the year on January 1, the Saudi Pro League window did not open until January 5.

That is also a later start than La Liga (January 2) and Serie A (January 2).

But the Saudi Pro League does not stay open any longer, closing on February 2 to align with the top European divisions – a few days earlier than the Turkish Super Lig.

Any Premier League stars eyeing up a potential switch to the Middle Eastern country will have to do so before that date.

Can players be signed after the deadline?

Clubs in Saudi Arabia can still sign players on free transfers after the February deadline, assuming the player is not attached to a club.

Any deals agreed between clubs after the deadline will not be completed until the summer window opens.

The big focus is likely to be around Salah, whose Liverpool future remains in question.