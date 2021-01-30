Clinical Pirates edge Chiefs in Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates claimed a massive confidence boosting 2-1 win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a heated Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides came into the game looking to climb further up the table all be it with contrasting form. Pirates with only two wins from seven games in 2021, while Chiefs have finally found their feet under Gavin Hunt after a rocky start by winning three and drawing three of their six games since the turn of the year.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Vincent Pule were both handed a start by Josef Zinbauer for Pirates while Chiefs also made two alterations, with Njabulo Blom and Kearyn Baccus returning to the midfield.

Chiefs started the better of the two teams and after two long range efforts from Kearyn Baccus was the only action of note in the opening 19 minutes things heated up as Chiefs almost broke the deadlock. A goal-mouth scramble saw Lebogang Manyama have two bites of the cherry after Richard Ofori fumbled a cross, his first effort was well blocked by Thulani Hlatshwayo before blasting the rebound wide.

Moment later and it was Samir Nurkovic’s chance to go close as he beautifully plucked a long ball from Reeve Frosler before unleashing a powerful volley which flew just inches wide.

Despite making all the early chances it was the Sea Robbers who snatched the lead. A poor headed clearence by Frosler allowed Thembinkosi Lorch through in on goal, the winger calmly rounded the keeper and slipped the ball into an empty net.

1-0 to Pirates at the break, arguably against the run of play.

The Glamour Boys came out with intent in the second half and after just six minutes they were handed a golden chance to level the scores as Happy Mashiane was taken down inside the Pirates box and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Chiefs’ captain on the day Nurkovic stepped up to the spot and hit a powerful effort on goal, but his effort was too close to Ofori, allowing the Ghanaian to get a strong hand on the ball. Siyabonga Ngezana though looked to be gifted a goal when the rebound fell into his path, the defender though inexplicably smashed his effort narrowly wide with the goal gapping.

The huge miss didn’t deter Amakhosi as they continued to show great intent by pushing bodies forward and looking to find an equaliser. Pirates on the other hand were looking to manage the game by remaining disciplined and resolute all while maintaining a threat on the break.

With 69 minutes gone Pirates thought they should have had a penalty of their own when Njabulo Blom pulled down Vincent Pule inside the box, but the man with the whistle waved away the protests despite what looked like an easy call. The Pirates players were so incensed by the decision that they went to confront the referee, which resulted in three yellow cards.

With 11 minutes to go the Buccaneers sealed the game. Paseko Mako made a marauding run down the left flank before playing a one-two to get to the byline inside the box. The substitute got his head up and picked out fellow sub Siphesihle Ndlovu who in turn made no mistake with the finish to make it 2-0.

Chiefs, though, would not lie down and three minutes later they were back in the game as Daniel Cardoso rose highest to head in at the back post after some pinball in the box following a corner which Pirates failed to clear.

Chiefs threw everything forward in search of a share of the spoils in the closing stages but the Buccaneers managed to weather the storm to claim a massive confidence boosting win over their closest rivals.