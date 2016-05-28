Clyne impressed with Rashford's ability and temperament

Nathaniel Clyne hailed Marcus Rashford as a "quality young striker" after the teenager scored just three minutes into his England debut.

Manchester United forward Rashford has shot to stardom over the last few months, with his impressive performances at club level resulting in Roy Hodgson naming him in his initial squad for Euro 2016.

Rashford's fairytale season continued against Australia at the Stadium of Light on Friday, as he volleyed home expertly to give England an early lead in a friendly they went on to win 2-1.

The 18-year-old's performance against the Socceroos has led to increasing clamour for Hodgson to include him in his 23-man party for the upcoming tournament in France.

And right-back Clyne has been left impressed by Rashford's ability and temperament.

"He's a quality young striker. As you see today, it didn't faze him at all. He's scored on his debut and he's a promising young talent," said the Liverpool man.

"He's definitely confident, he looks sharp in training. And you can see in the game, he was sharp today. He's got a lot of potential."

Clyne endured a disappointing end to his club season, as Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Jurgen Klopp's team also lost the League Cup final to Manchester City in February, and Clyne wants to use that double disappointment to spur him on at the Euros.

"It urges me on to do well," he added.

"I've been through losing in two cup finals, which is disappointing. But it urges me on to better and try to win this time."