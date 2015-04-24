Cocu tight-lipped on rumours of Depay talks with United

PSV head coach Phillip Cocu has refused to confirm or deny if Memphis Depay has held formal transfer talks with Manchester United.

Speculation is rife that the 21-year-old winger, who is under contract until 2018, is set to link up with former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

But Cocu is giving little away amid rumours that United have been in touch with Depay.

"It's not me who's in a position to confirm that Depay spoke with United," said Cocu.

"I can't say that there hasn't been a meeting between Depay and United. But I can't confirm it as well."

Depay has scored 20 Eredivisie goals in 27 games during PSV's title-winning season to fuel reports over hid future.

When asked if Premier League giants United are the right club for Depay, Cocu replied: "I've worked with Van Gaal. He's an absolutely outstanding coach.

"It's a very big club. Beautiful English club. The Premier League is a fantastic league. The total experience in England is great. But I'm the coach and he's the player.

"There are a lot of clubs interested. He has to make the decision himself. No one else can do that for him.

"It's also important what a certain club wants with the player. As a player you have to make that decision. I know it, because I've experienced this myself."

Van Gaal also addressed the issue on Friday, as he said: "I don't discuss it with the media, you know my answer.

"I have a lot of relationships with players so I cannot buy all the players I have coached already."