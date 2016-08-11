Cole delighted to see Pogba back at Man United

Manchester United great Andy Cole hailed his former club's acquisition of Paul Pogba, describing the returning Frenchman as the exact type of player the Premier League giants need.

Pogba completed his prolonged transfer from Serie A champions Juventus to United on Tuesday in world-record deal worth £89million and despite the price for a player who had previously starred in the club's academy, Cole was delighted to see the 23-year-old France international sign.

"He has energy from box to box [which United have lacked]. Of course you are going to miss that! However you look at the modern day game, there aren't many players who can do that and he definitely can," Cole told United's official website.

"It will be good to see how he fits into the team. It has been well documented in recent seasons that United have lacked legs in midfield, a player to get up and down with that power through the middle. It will be nice to have it.

"The fee, well that is how football is nowadays. If you want to get a top individual at a football club then you have to pay fees. Football grosses so much money.

"If you want to buy a player and they say they want £80m or £90m then you have to pay it.

"I'm just glad we have a top class player at the club, and one who is young enough to play through his best years at Old Trafford."

Cole went on to add that he had been impressed with Jose Mourinho's ruthlessness in the transfer market, with Pogba joining Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the club.

"Yeah I have been impressed, you have got to be. Some of the signings over the last few years... I don't know if it was a numbers thing, to get bodies in at a certain time," he said.

"But Mourinho has come in and specified the four players he wanted and the club has got them all. That reminds me of my time with Sir Alex Ferguson. He identified a player and, nine times out of 10, got the player."