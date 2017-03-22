Cole: I still laugh at Arsenal

Ashley Cole has risked antagonising Arsenal fans by claiming it is amusing to watch their continued lack of success.

The former England full-back left the Gunners for Chelsea in 2006 in a deal that infuriated supporters of Arsene Wenger's side.

Cole won two Premier Leagues and three FA Cups before departing Arsenal and went on to win eight major trophies at Stamford Bridge, including the Champions League in 2012, while his former side have only one two FA Cups in that time.

The 36-year-old, now at LA Galaxy, admits his departure could have been handled better, but offered a candid view when asked if he found any humour in his old club's plight.

"I had a great time [at Arsenal], I missed the old players that were there but I moved on and won every trophy I could," Cole told ITV's Play to the Whistle. "I wouldn't look back and say I regretted it, no.

"If I'm honest, yes – I still think to this day, I laugh to myself.

"I had a lot of history there and I think the way I left was maybe a bit dodgy, but the lack of respect they showed me as well.

"Maybe I did things in the wrong way. But when I look back at it now I think there were a lot of parties I could blame.

"But it's gone now and it's 10 years down the line."