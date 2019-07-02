Cole makes Motherwell move

Motherwell have signed Wigan forward Devante Cole on loan.

The 24-year-old, the son of former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole, becomes Motherwell’s seventh summer signing and joins until January.

The Manchester City academy graduate has scored 40 career goals during spells with Barnsley, MK Dons, Bradford, Fleetwood and Burton Albion.

He joined Wigan from Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee in January 2018 but is yet to start a game for the Latics and was loaned to Burton in the first half of last season, netting twice in 16 games.

Cole told Motherwell’s website: “The manager has told me that he’s looking for pace, creativity and goals in the forward areas, and I’m hoping to bring that to the team.”

Well boss Stephen Robinson added: “Devante is one we’ve been tracking for quite some time, so we’re really pleased to have got it over the line.

“He’s quick and his stats prove he is a natural finisher. Crucially, he’s also adept (at) playing wider and some of his best and most productive football has came from the flanks.

“He also scores all types of goals and we hope he adds real firepower to the top end of the pitch.”